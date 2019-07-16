Chevy Silverado with a Twin-Turbo 376 LSX V8

This Chevy Silverado called “Strickly Business” was built by Jerome Courtney at Courtney Kustoms in Blanchard, Oklahoma. Under the hood sits a twin-turbo 376 ci LSX V8 built by Justin Mcdaniel at X Power Racing Engines. The engine features Trick Flow heads, Lil John’s Motorsport camshaft, and two Precision 76 mm turbochargers. The drivetrain uses a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission built by Booker’s Transmission and Moser 9-inch rear end with 40 spline spool. The truck’s best quarter-mile is a 8.19 sec. Watch the team win 2nd plate in the Limited Street class at Rocky Mountain Race Week 2019.

Source: Courtney Kustoms FB page (build album) and 1320video