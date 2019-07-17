For Sale: 1974 MGB GT with Ford 302 V8

This 1974 MG MGB GT is for sale in Alcoa, Tennessee with a current bid of $28,000. The car has been owned by Dan Masters since 1993 and was built by Ted Lathop and Terry Seneker from Fast Cars Inc. Under the hood sits a Ford 302 ci V8 crate engine with GT40 aluminum heads, Edelbrock fuel injection, hydraulic roller camshaft, and stainless exhaust. The motor is mated to a Tremec Super T5 five-speed manual with a Ford Motorsport clutch and Howe Racing hydraulic throw-out bearing. Power is sent to both rear wheels through a Ford 8-inch rear end with LSD and 3.25 gears. It rides on a custom independent front and three-link rear suspension with Wilwood disc brakes front and back. Inside the cabin you find Pontiac Fiero leather seats, custom door panels, Cherry wood rear cargo area, air conditioning, cruise control, and power windows and locks. Don Marcot completed all the bodywork which includes steel fender flares, modified front and rear valances, recessed parking lights, and fuel filler moved to passenger-side quarter-panel, and Toyota Electric Green Mica paint. Some issues with the car include a loose AC fan knob, weak parking brake, cruise-control surge below 50 mph, and buzzing door lock solenoid. You can view more photos and details on the build process here.

Source: Bring A Trailer