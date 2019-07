Dimitri Lazaris started a new video build series on his 1969 Datsun 1600 Roadster. Dimitri plans on replacing the factory 1600 cc inline-four and four-speed manual transmission with a stroked 296 ci Flathead V8 and T5 five-speed manual transmission. The first three videos in the build has Dimitri explaining the project, removing the Datsun engine and transmission, and why he chose the Flathead V8.

Source: Dimitri_Lazaris