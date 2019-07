This Ford Escort Mk2 is owned and raced by Myles Bond from Bond Racing. The Historic Sports Sedan was originally built by L&A Engineering in 80’s and purchased by Bond Racing in 2017. Inside the cabin and next to the driver, sits a turbocharged SR20DET inline-four making 680 horsepower. A torque tube sends power to 18-inch centerlock wheels through a Hewland transaxle with a PPG billet housing.

Source: Bond Racing FB page and Myles Bond via Stav-Tech FB page