Nissan Sentra with a Honda J35 V6

Putthabut Nuyung contacted us to share his Nissan Sentra (Sylphy B17) built in Thailand. The vehicle came from Nissan with a 1.8 L MRA8DE inline-four connected to a Jatco CVT7 automatic transmission. He replaced the factory powertrain with a 3.5 L J35Z2 V6 and five-speed automatic transmission from an eight generation Honda Accord. The V6 makes 275 hp and 345 Nm (254 lb-ft) of torque compared to the original inline-four’s 131 hp and 174 Nm (128 lb-ft) of torque. You can view more photos of the build in the project’s FB album.

Source: Putthabut Nuyung (FB album)