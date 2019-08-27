Ford Granada with a BMW M57 diesel inline-six

This Ford Granada Mk2 was built by owner Ben Wilde. The car is powered by a 2.9 L M57D30 inline-six from a 1999 BMW 530d (E39) using custom mounts. The engine makes 181 horsepower at 4,000 rpm and 288 lb-ft (390 Nm) of torque at 1,750 rpm. It’s mated to a ZF S5-39DZ five-speed manual transmission, BMW driveshaft and differential, and Ford axles using Jiz Motorsport adaptors. The car rides on an air suspension built using GAZ adjustable shocks, Air Aero airbags, and Easy Street Air Management system.

Source: Ford Frenzy FB page and Superfly via Piotr