RWD Volvo V40 with a Twin-Turbo BMW V8

Michael “Fast Mike” Andersson spent the last year converting his 2018 Volvo V40 into a RWD drift machine. He started by replacing the factory Volvo engine with a 5.0 L S62B50 V8 from a BMW M5. Mike added two Garrett turbochargers to boost the V8’s output to 721 horsepower and 934 Nm (688 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels on 0.7 bar (10.1 psi). He converted it to RWD using a Volvo 940 front suspension and a BMW E60 M6 rear subframe and suspension.

Source: Fast Mike Drifting FB page and Motorblog of Sweden