1971 Opel GT with a 2.0 L Zetec inline-four

When this 1971 Opel GT rolled out of the factory it was powered by a 1078 cc (65.8 ci) or 1897 cc (115.8 ci) inline-four. However it’s now powered by a 2.0 L Zetec inline-four from a 2003 Ford Focus upgraded with Jenvy throttle bodies and Omex ECU. The drivetrain features a Subaru six-speed manual transmission, narrowed Ford 7.5-inch rear end, Posi LSD with 4.10 gears, and Moser axles. The sports car rides on a coilover front suspension with electric power steering, torque arm rear suspension, and Honda Accord disc brakes front and rear. Inside the cabin you find a custom fiberglass/carbon fiber dash, Dakota Digital gauges, and Vintage AC.

Source: Top Classics Sale via OppositeLock