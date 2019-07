Tom’s Turbo Garage is back with another update on his Project Firebolt. For those unfamiliar with the project, Tom is replacing the factory powertrain in his 2002 Toyota Tacoma with a turbocharged 5.3 L LSx V8, 4L80E four-speed automatic, and Ford 8.8-inch rear end. In this video the rebuilt Ford 8.8-inch rear end with new brakes are installed before the exhaust is finished.

Source: Tom’s Turbo Garage