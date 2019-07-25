Toyota GT86 with a 3UR V8

The owner of this 2014 Toyota GT86 broke two 4U-GSE engines before going in a different direction. Instead of another flat-four they installed a 5.7 L Toyota 3UR-FE V8 typically found in Tundra trucks and Sequoia SUVs. These engine are good for 381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft (543 Nm) from the factory. They installed the V8 using custom mounts, modified oil pan and hood. Behind the V8 is a custom adapter, stock GT86 manual transmission with Clutch Masters FX725 twin disc clutch, and shortened stock GT86 driveshaft.

Source: FT86Club (build thread) and Abdulla Al Neyadi via Piotr