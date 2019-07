The Skid Factory released another update on the Daihatsu Charade project. Several years ago Al received a Charade (Mira L251) roller and installed a turbocharged 1.3 L K3 inline-four and transmission from a Daihatsu Sirion. Al spent the past three episodes installing a TD04 turbocharger and support parts. In this video we find out how much power the engine makes to the hubs. Jump to 48:00 to see final figure.

Source: The Skid Factory