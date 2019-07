Boost Brothers Garage are swapping a Volkswagen 07K inline-five into a 1986 Porsche 944. The project is being documenting on their YouTube channel using parts from their swap kit. In the videos below, the team disassembles the engine and installs the oil block adapter, engine mounts, power steering pump, and valve cover before test fitting the engine. Then they make a custom 3-inch stainless steel exhaust and fuel/oil lines.

Source: Boost Brothers Garage