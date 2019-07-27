For Sale: ICON Reformer Chevy K5 Blazer with a LS3 V8

This custom Chevy K5 Blazer is for sale at ICON 4×4 in Los Angeles, California for $265,000. They built it for a customer in 2015 as a one-off Reformer model. The Blazer features a 6.2 L LS3 V8 making 430 horsepower and 424 lb-ft of torque sitting on a reinforced factory chassis. Power is sent to all four BF Goodrich 315/70/17 tires through a 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission, Atlas II transfer case, and custom Dynatrac Dana 60 axles. The Blazer rides on a custom suspension with Atlas leaf springs, Fox Racing shocks, and Currie sway bars.

Original Listing:

Originally built back in 2015. One-of-One, custom ICON Reformer. Impossible to duplicate at this price, and we will not repeat the design anyway! That is part of why these custom ICON projects stay so special. Only 1200 miles since completed, the owner said it was too perfect, and he was afraid to drive it!!!

GM 6.2 LS3 aluminum fuel injected V8, producing 430H.P. / 424 Torque

Mandrel bent, ceramic coated exhaust system

GM ¾ ton 4L85E automatic transmission

Atlas II twin stick, part-time 4×4, shift-on-the-fly transfer case

Dynatrac custom built Dana 60 based axles

Four-wheel-disc-brakes, hydroboost assist

Power Steering

Vintage Air Gen IV A/C system, with platform specific control panel

Custom suspension with Atlas leaf springs, Currie sway bars and Fox Racing shocks and rebounds

American Racing black Teflon ATX 17” wheels with BF Goodrich 315/70/17 All Terrain tires

Custom wiring harness, front-to-back

Custom stainless steel fuel tank, with skid plate

Custom powder coated steel front and rear bumpers. Rear bumper has a braced tire carrier, designed with a pivot lock to hold it at 90 degrees, until pin is pulled.

Led lighting, including interior. Ghost-clear coated side marker lights.

Custom precision gauges with LED backlights and enhanced functions.

Restored stock in-dash radio.

ICON Steering wheel hand wrapped and stitched in fine leather, on a custom collapsible steering column with tilt function. Custom hardware on column stalks. Custom machined door lock knobs

Door activated AMP Research powered steps, with courtesy lights

Evolved windshield wiper system, performs far better than stock.

Extra-large locking steel center console, housing seat heater controls and the Pioneer DEH-80PRS AM/FM/CD/HD head unit. Focal speakers (with separates), JL Audio bass, and two JL Audio amplifiers. Removable top tray within console.

Custom seating, front and rear. Front bucket seats hide three-stage carbon fiber heat blankets. Rear seat is a three-passenger tuck-and-tumble, removable design. Three-point seat belts for all four primary seat positions (lap belt for rear center seat position). Elite Italian black leather covers the seats, along with the custom door and cargo panels. Leather wrapped and hand stitched arm rests. German wool square weave removable insulated floor mats. Line-X polyurea coated interior floors, and body underside (all done prior to reassembly). Extensive use of Dynamat and other heat /noise insulating products. 100% new weather-stripping and tinted (within the laminate) glass. Custom nickel-plated trim. Minor patina on some interior nickel trim, otherwise this truck remains as new.

Custom ICON K5 badges.

Powder coated original chassis, reinforced and enhanced. Bare metal show quality repaint in a vintage Fiat Blue called Ocean.