Ferrari 458 GT3 with a Chevy IndyCar V8

Deon Cooper reached out to share his amazing Ferrari 458 GT3 project. The race car is currently at Mitchell Race Xtreme in Horotiu, New Zealand receiving chassis work and a Gen 2 Chevy IndyCar V8. The V8 will be converted to an electronic throttle control and run on gasoline. It will send power to the rear wheels through the factory GT3 Hewland six-speed sequential transmission and axles. Deon estimates the work will result in the car being 100 kg (220 lb) lighter than a factory GT3 weight of 1,245 kg (2,745 lb). From there the car will be sent to Jason Swann at Racecar and Custom Electrical Limited for all the electronic work and MoTeC setup. Then its off to Synergy V8‘s dyno where Jason will tune it.

Source: Deon Cooper and Mitchell Race Xtreme FB page