Zach Wright’s Taurus SHO Goes 9.65 sec

Zach Wright set out in 2016 to transform his 1995 Taurus SHO into a 9-second car. The journey was a tough one but it all paid off when Zach set a World record for fastest Taurus at Street Car Takeover Indy with a 9.659 sec at 160.06 mph. A week before the event Zach had to build another motor after suffering bearing failure. The new turbocharged V6 features aluminum connecting rods with custom race bearings. It’s mated to a Quaife transmission with HD gearset from SHO Source, Clutch Masters 725-series twin disc clutch, and upgraded pressure plate. No word on the power output but the previous motor made 825 horsepower to the wheels on 20 psi of boost.

Source: The Blue Turd FB page