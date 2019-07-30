Building a Triumph Spitfire with a Supercharged Snowmobile Engine

Grind Hard Plumbing Co are probably best known for their turbocharged Power Wheels Mustang. The team recently embarked on a new project which involves installing a 998 cc inline-four and CVT transmission from a 2003 Yamaha RX-1 snowmobile into a 1962 Triumph Spitfire. They estimate the engine will make at least 200 horsepower (probably 220-250) thanks to the MPI Stage 1 supercharger kit installed by the previous owner. The the first three videos, the team introduces the project, test drives the RX-1 with front wheels, mounts the RX-1’s engine, and modifies the CVT.

Source: Grind Hard Plumbing Co FB page and @grindhardplumbingco via Piotr