RWD Mini with a BMW S65 V8 Update

Last year we shared the RWD Mini Hatch (R56) being built by EDM Racing in Bicester, England. Since then they have made a lot of progress on the project. The team finished fabricating the custom floor and transmission tunnel which covers a 4.0 L S65 V8 and M-DCT seven-speed transmission from a BMW E92 M3. They also installed Alcon 6-piston brakes, Bilstein/Eibach adjustable coilovers, custom fuel cell, custom intake, and stainless steel exhaust. You can view all this work and a lot more at the project’s FB page.

Source: Vini’ the Powerflex V8 Mini FB page