Custom 1969 Dodge Charger with a NASCAR V8

Ozan Chassis Shop built this custom Charger called “Scraptona” at their company in Shelby, Alabama for Michael Hunt and Lee Clayton from Tred Wear. The project started with a very rusty 1969 Charger body completely rebuilt by Ozan Chassis Shop with 1970 Coronet fenders, aftermarket Superbird and Daytona panels, and 2.5-inch wider fenders/quarter-panel. The car rides on a custom tube chassis with Rocket chassis control arms, Afco upgraded ball joints, three-link rear suspension with torque arm, Aldan coilovers, and Superlite forged 6R calipers on Wilwood rotors (13-inch front, 12-inch rear). The star of the show is a 358 ci Dodge R5-P7 V8 originally built by Petty Racing Enterprises in 2005. The V8 now makes 740 horsepower at 8,300 rpm with 11.5:1 compression. The engine features Comp solid-roller camshaft, Jesel roller rocker arms, ported aluminum intake, Holley XP 750 carburetor, and dry sump system. Behind the engine sits a Tilton race clutch, Tremec TK0 600 five-speed manual transmission with Tilton bellhousing, and Winters quick-change rear end with 3.55 gears. View more photos and details of the project in HotRod’s first and second article.

Source: HotRod, Tred Wear FB page, Ozan Chassis Shop FB page, and ScottieDTV