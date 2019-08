This 1990 Nissan 200SX was built to drift by owner Anton Bogdanov. The car was previously powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L RB25DET inline-six but swapped to a twin-turbo 2.7 L V6 taken from an Audi allroad quattro. He replaced factory Audi turbochargers with a set of TD04L turbochargers. The engine is mated to a BMW Getrag 260 five-speed manual transmission with a modified bellhousing (VW front).

Source: Drive2 and Anton Bogdanov via Piotr