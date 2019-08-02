For Sale: 1995 Tacoma with a LS1 V8 and Tube Chassis

This 1995 Toyota Tacoma located in Howell, Michigan is for sale on eBay with reserve. The truck was built by Matt Bulszewicz and rides on a custom tube frame made from 1.5-inch DOM mild steel tubing and 2×3-inch box steel. The body is shaved and coated in Red Velvet Pearl (2016 Ram color) using PPG Deltron base and clears. Under the hood sits a 5.7 L LS1 V8 built using a new Summit Racing block, GM Performance hot cam (PN 12625033) and new crank, LS6 blue valve springs, and custom headers. The drivetrain uses a T56 six-speed manual transmission and Ford 8.8-inch rear end with a Spartan locker. under a triangulated 4-link rear suspension. Inside the cabin you find Corbeau racing seats, 4-point harnesses, Speedhut and Autometer gauges, and aluminum floor.

Source: eBay