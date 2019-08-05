Electric Porsche 912

This 1968 Porsche 912 was built by David Bernardo from Zelectric Motors and Michael Bream from EV West in California. It features a Tesla Model S 400 kW drive unit (oil cooled) and LG Chem 32 kWh battery pack. The batteries charge via a J1772 charge port hiding behind the rear license plate. Zelectric Motors estimates the car has a 120 mile range. They improved handing thanks to an Elephant Racing suspension and drilled and vented brakes behind a set of Magnus Walker Outlaw wheels. The body features GRP fiberglass hood and decklid wrapped in Nardo Grey vinyl with PRM Porshce LED headlights. Inside the cabin you’ll find a touchscreen display and GTS Classics heated leather seats. The sports car weighs 2,475 lb with a 41/59 bias. EV West plans to sell a 912 conversion kit for around $50,000. You can view more photos here.

Source: Zelectric Motors and The Verge