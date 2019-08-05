Subaru Brumby with a 1000 hp Turbo EJ25 Goes 7.95 sec

Errol Brittain and his Subaru Brumby (Brat) Ute recently went 7.956 sec at 168.32 mph at Willowbank Raceway in Willowbank, Queensland, Australia to become the World’s quickest Subaru EJ. The fast Ute is powered by turbocharged 2.5 L EJ25 flat-four making 1000 horsepower on methanol. The engine features a stock block, stock crank (only 40-50 passes before replacement), Garrett GTX42R turbocharger, and MoTeC M150 ECU. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission with a 6000 rpm stall converter and Ford 9-inch with Strange 3rd member and Moser axles.

Source: Drag Brumby FB page and Penrite Oil