Project Escargot: 1985 Ford Cargo with a 3.9 L Cummins Inline-Four

Bad Obsession Motorsport wants to haul their Project Binky Mini to the track in style and luxury. Instead of purchasing an expensive luxury RV/hauler they plan to build one. The foundation of the project starts with a 1985 Ford Cargo 7.5 ton bus. From there they removed all the unnecessary and heavy parts. Then they replaced the factory Ford Dorset/Dover 6.0 L diesel inline-six and four-speed transmission with a Cummins 3.9 L ISB 16v diesel inline-four and ZF five-speed transmission from a 2006 DAF LF45.

Source: Bad Obsession Motorsport