2006 Subaru WRX with a 1JZ-GTE Inline-Six

BDR Fabrication is a company in Santa Cruz, California specializing in welding and custom fabrication. Two years ago the company completely swapped the powertrain on their 2006 Subaru WRX to create a fun street car and showcase their fabrication skills.

Under the WRX are a custom tubular front subframe built by BDR Fabrication and custom tubular rear subframe built by TSS Fab. The suspension uses Raceland Primo coilovers, stock rear STI hubs and knuckles. It rides on a set of 18×9.5 +38 wheels with Federal 265/35/18 tires.

Under the hood sits a 2.5 L 1JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six with a stock intake, WRX drive-by-wire throttle body, Future Fabrication twin-scroll T4 headers, BorgWarner EFR 7670 twin-scroll turbocharger, and Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. It also features ID 1050x injectors fed from a Deatschwerks 340 lph fuel pump, Schmuck Built duel pass radiator, BDR Fabrication custom stainless steel exhaust and intercooler piping.

The engine mates to a Nissan 350Z (CD009) six-speed manual transmission thanks to a Collins Performance Technologies adapter plate and automatic JZ bellhousing. The transmission uses a Lexus IS300 Fidanza aluminum flywheel, Lexus IS300 pressure plate, and Nissan SR20 clutch disc.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through a custom 3.5-inch aluminum driveshaft built by South Bay Driveline to a Nissan 350Z differential, and custom Driveshaft Shop axles.

Source: BDR Fabrication FB page and @subie_tech