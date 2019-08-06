2006 Subaru WRX with a 1JZ-GTE Inline-Six

BDR Fabrication is a company in Santa Cruz, California specializing in welding and custom fabrication. Two years ago the company completely swapped the powertrain on their 2006 Subaru WRX to create a fun street car and showcase their fabrication skills.

Under the WRX are a custom tubular front subframe built by BDR Fabrication and custom tubular rear subframe built by TSS Fab. The suspension uses Raceland Primo coilovers, stock rear STI hubs and knuckles. It rides on a set of 18×9.5 +38 wheels with Federal 265/35/18 tires.

custom tubular subframe to hold a turbo 1JZ-GTE inline-six in a 2006 Subaru WRX

custom tubular rear subframe to hold Nissan 350Z differential in a Subaru WRX

Under the hood sits a 2.5 L 1JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six with a stock intake, WRX drive-by-wire throttle body, Future Fabrication twin-scroll T4 headers, BorgWarner EFR 7670 twin-scroll turbocharger, and Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. It also features ID 1050x injectors fed from a Deatschwerks 340 lph fuel pump, Schmuck Built duel pass radiator, BDR Fabrication custom stainless steel exhaust and intercooler piping.

Future Fabrication twin-scroll T4 headers for 1JZ inline-six

BorgWarner EFR 7670 twin-scroll turbocharger

The engine mates to a Nissan 350Z (CD009) six-speed manual transmission thanks to a Collins Performance Technologies adapter plate and automatic JZ bellhousing. The transmission uses a Lexus IS300 Fidanza aluminum flywheel, Lexus IS300 pressure plate, and Nissan SR20 clutch disc.

Turbo 1JZ-GTE Inline-Six and Nissan 350Z manual transmission going into a Subaru WRX

Nissan 350Z manual transmission modified with a Toyota JZ bellhousing

Turbo 1JZ-GTE Inline-Six and Nissan 350Z transmission in a Subaru WRX

Lexus IS300 aluminum flywheel and pressure plate and Nissan SR20 clutch disc

Power is sent to the rear wheels through a custom 3.5-inch aluminum driveshaft built by South Bay Driveline to a Nissan 350Z differential, and custom Driveshaft Shop axles.

custom driveshaft in a 2006 Subaru WRX with a Turbo 1JZ-GTE Inline-Six

Source: BDR Fabrication FB page and @subie_tech

