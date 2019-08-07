Corolla Wagon with a Suzuki M16A Inline-Four

This Toyota Corolla CE71 wagon was built by Kunihiro Oto and his company DADDY Motor Works in Toyoake, Aichi, Japan. The wagon originally came with a 1.8 L 1C diesel inline-four that made 65 hp and 11.5 kg-m (83 lb-ft) of torque. However Kunihiro replaced the diesel engine with a 1.6 L M16A inline-four from a third generation Suzuki Swift Sport that makes 140-150 hp and 18.0 kg-m (130 lb-ft) of torque. The new engine features individual throttle bodies from a fifth generation 4G-AE “Blacktop” (AE111) and Link G4 ECU. Kunihiro converted the typically FWD M16A to a RWD layout thanks to a five-speed manual transmission from a Suzuki Jimny Sierra. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a modified Altezza driveshaft and Toyota AE86 6.7-inch rear end.

Source: DADDY Motor Works FB page and Web Option via Dylan