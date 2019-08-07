Nissan Xterra with a 6.0 L LSx V8

This 2005 Nissan Xterra S was built by LOJ Conversions in Tuckerton, New Jersey. Under the hood sits an all-aluminum 6.0 L L76 V8 from a 2008 Silverado. It features LS3 heads, Pontiac G8 camshaft, VVT delete, and Lingenfelter-tuned ECM. The SUV still retains the factory six-speed manual and 4WD drivetrain thanks to an adapter plate, automatic flexplate, flywheel spacer, L76 flywheel, L76 pressure plate, and GM clutch disc with Nissan spline. A custom wiring harness, CANBUS translator, and GPS speed-signal generator allows the factory Nissan gauges to still work.

Source: Bring a Trailer and LOJ Conversions