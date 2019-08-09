Toyota Corolla G6 with a 3S-GTE Goes 150 mph in Half-Mile

This Toyota Corolla G6 was built by Tuning Developments in Hardwick Grange, England several years ago. They replaced the factory powertrain with a 2.0 L 3S-GTE inline-four from 3rd gen Celica GT-Four WRC and MR2 Turbo manual transmission with a TRD LSD. Steve “Stavros” Neophytou from Stav-Tech purchased the car earlier this year and has since made several upgrades. The engine now has a DevilsOwn methanol injection system and Turbocharger Systems hybrid CT26 turbocharger. The modifications helped the car reach 150 mph on 23 psi of boost in the standing half-mile at Mission Motorsport Launch Control event. Steve is planning on building a new engine to support 600 horsepower. You can view more videos on the Corolla at Stav-Tech’s YT channel.

Source: Stav-Tech and @stav_tech via Piotr