For Sale: 1972 Lamborghini Espada with a Countach V12

This 1972 Lamborghini Espada Series II is for sale in Huntington Station, New York with a price-on-request. The Espada’s factory 3.9 L V12 which made 345 horsepower was replaced by a 5.2 L V12 from a Lamborghini Countach which the seller estimates is making 475 horsepower. The 48-valve V12 uses Weber downdraft carburetors being fed through a carbon fiber air box covered by a custom hood. The grand touring coupé also features a five-speed manual transmission, HRE wheels, and Sparco racing seats (original ESpada seats included in sale). Seller claims car received $40,000 in service/repairs on carbs, water pump, fuel lines, brakes, alternator, and custom exhaust.

Source: Autosport Designs via Road&Track