BMW E30 with a 550 hp Turbo 13B

Pac Performance built this BMW E30 325i called “RROTER” for Ehsan Hazrati at their company in Revesby, New South Wales, Australia. Under the hood sits a turbocharged and bridge port 13B (Series 6 RX7) two-rotor making 550 horsepower thanks to a Garrett GTX4088R turbocharger. The engine features a Turbosmart BOV and wastegate, 1600 cc injectors, race seals, extra dowels, custom exhaust manifold, and Haltech PS2000 ECU. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Series 5 RX-7 five-speed transmission with a custom Pac Performance clutch, 3-inch driveshaft, E30 M3 differential, and custom billet axles. The car rides on a Bilstein coilover suspension with M3 disc brakes and BBS wheels.

Source: Pac Performance