Daihatsu Charade with a Turbo K3 Inline-Four – Part 6

The day has finally come for the Skid Factory to show what their little Daihatsu Charade project is made of. The project started several years ago when Al received a Charade (Mira L251) roller. He filled the empty engine bay with a turbocharged 1.3 L K3 inline-four and transmission from a Daihatsu Sirion. Al spent the past five episodes installing a TD04 turbocharger and upgrading the car’s system to support it. In this video the team takes the Charade to Nambour Showgrounds to test the car and Woody.

Source: The Skid Factory