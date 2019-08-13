For Sale: 1977 Toyota Dyna with a 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six

This 1977 Toyota Dyna is for sale in Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia for $28,000 or trade. The flatbed truck is powered by a built 2JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six mated to a GM 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission. The engine features a Plazmaman intake and intercooler, Haltech ECU, 6Boost exhaust manifold, GTX3582 Gen2 turbocharger, Turbosmart 50 mm wastegate, and Mishimoto radiator. The seller says the engine will make 500-600 horsepower to the wheels on 25-30 psi of boost. The truck also features upgraded brakes and axles.

Source: FB Marketplace via Rusty Wrecks FB group via Yota Nation FB page