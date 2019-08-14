1973 Barracuda with a Twin-Turbo 426 ci Hemi V8

Roadster Shop built this 1973 Barracuda called “HellFish” for owner Larry Nguyen at their company in Mundelein, Illinois. The muscle car sits on one of their Fast Track chassis and features tubular control arms, Woodward steering rack, four-link rear with Panhard bar, and Penske double-adjustable shocks with Hypercoil springs. A set of Forgeline DE3P wheels cover Wilwood 14-inch rotors with six-piston calipers in front and 12-inch rotors with four-piston calipers. Under the hood sits a twin-turbo 426 ci Hemi V8 that makes 1,241 horsepower and 1,027 lb-ft of torque. The engine features Callies 4.0-inch steel crank and rods, Mahle 9.0:1 pistons, ported 6.4 L heads, COMP hydraulic roller camshaft with custom grind, and PSI valve springs. Roadster Shop finished the engine with a custom rear-mounted twin-turbo system. The drivetrain uses a T56 six-speed manual with an Ace clutch and Strange 9-inch rear end with 3.90 gears and Truetrac LSD. View more details and photos of the project in HotRod’s article.

Source: Roadster Shop (build album) and HotRod via Roadster Shop FB page