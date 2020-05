Coy Hudnall is the Senior Design Engineer at Holley and owns a 1975 Bricklin SV-1. He’s replacing the factory 351 ci Ford Windsor V8 and FMX three-speed automatic transmission with a LSx V8 and 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission. He originally planned on using a Gen 5 LTx V8 but discovered a clearance issue with the intake and windshield wiper motor position. Listen as Coy explains the project and completed work below.

Source: Coy Hudnall and Holley Garage