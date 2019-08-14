Vauxhall Astra GTE with a 740 hp Turbo C20LET

Carl Hartley owns a very fast Mk2 Vauxhall Astra GTE called Rusty Bullet. Under the hood sits a turbocharged C20LET inline-four making 740 horsepower tuned by ADE Tuning in Lower Darwen, England. The engine uses a 87 mm bored block with Wossener forged pistons, steel rods, ACL main and rod bearings, Nissan Pulsar intake, and hybrid twin scroll turbocharger. The Coscast cylinder head has 278-degreee camshafts (11.10 mm lift), upgraded valve springs and retainers, and coil-on-plug conversion. The motor also features a Z20let oil pump, piston cooling misters, 850 injectors, AEM methanol/water injection, and DTA S40 ECU. Carl’s personal best is a 10.1 sec quarter-mile at 142 mph.

Source: ADE Tuning, VeeDubRacing, and Maximumpsimedia