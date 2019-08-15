1967 Datsun 1000 with a CA18DE

Aden Hadley built his first race car called “Superdatto” using a 1967 Datsun 1000 (B10) for his race team Rising Sun Racing Australia. The Datsun is powered by a CA18DE inline-four built with lightened ACL pistons, Spool Imports H-beam connecting rods, Tighe custom camshafts, custom solid lifters, ported head, and

individual throttle bodies from a Toyota 4A-GE. It’s fed Avgas fuel through L67 injectors from a Raceworks FPR-501BK fuel pressure regulator and MicroTech LT-10 ECU. Behind the engine sits a Nissan 180SX five-speed transmission and Datsun 1200 Ute differential. The 820 kg race car rides on a custom 4-link rear suspension with a Watt’s link, Koni adjustable shocks, Datsun 200B front brakes, and Nissan R31 rear brakes. Aden is currently rebuilding the Datsun with a custom double wishbone front suspension, Honda F20C inline-four, and S2000 six-speed manual transmission.

Source: Rising Sun Racing FB page and Raceworks FB page