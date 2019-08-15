AWD Opel Kadett with a 1257 hp Turbo 2.0 L Ecotec

This 4WD Opel Kadett R is built and raced by WKT in Germany. We first shared the project in 2014 when it was making 685 horsepower. The car has come a long way since then. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.0 L Z20LEx inline-four making 1257 hp and 1100 nm (811 lb-ft) of torque on 3.8 bar (55.1 psi) from a PT7675 Gen 2 turbocharger. The motor is mated to a modified Getrag F28 six-speed transmission and 4WD drivetrain. The car recently attended the TTT Half Mile event in Berlin and went 256.2 km/h (159.1 mph) in the quarter-mile and 315.2 km/h (195.8 mph) in the half-mile on 3.15 bar (45.6 psi) of boost.

Source: WKT FB page, SlimMastinWKT, and Turboscheune Test & Tune