Audi 80 Quattro with a Turbo VR6 Update

We first shared Grzegorz Pawlicki’s Audi 80 project in 2015. Since then Grzegorz swapped from a turbo 3.2 L R32 VR6 to a turbo 3.0 L “R30” VR6. The new motor features a 3.2 L block, 2.8 L crank, forged rods, eBay GT35/40 turbocharger, TIAL 44 mm wastegate, 850 cc injectors, custom intake, and MegaSquirt ECU. The engine made 650 horsepower and 780 Nm (575 lb-ft) of torque on E85 fuel and 1.4 bar (20.3 psi) of boost. The AWD drivetrain uses a 0B4 manual transmission (Audi S5) with Audi V8 differentials and custom axles. Grzegorz plans to reduce the car’s current 1480 kg weight (58/42 bias) with new fiberglass doors.

Source: Audi B2 Quattro FB page, Racingforum.pl (build thread), and Street Lane Garage FB album via Piotr