2019 Polaris RZR with a 600 hp LS3

It’s been almost a year since we first shared the custom 2019 Polaris RZR called “Never Enough” built by Jason Hawk at his company Hawk Engineering in Jackson, Missouri. Since then they’ve been having fun testing the RZR on and off the streets. The project features a custom rear frame/cradle holding a 600 hp 6.2 L LS3 V8 and Weddle Industries transaxle. The company now offers a weld-on conversion kit for $39,490. The kit includes everything needed to build your own LSx powered RZR except for engine, harness, and ECU.

Source: Hawk Engineering FB page and SXS Videos Zach Nash

