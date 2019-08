Peter Bj√∂rck from BJP Race is back with another update on his “Volvoghini” project. For those unfamiliar with the build, he wants to install a 5.0 L V10 from a Lamborghini Gallardo GT2 into his 1975 Volvo 245 wagon. In this video Peter modifies a BMW F10 535i six-speed transmission to fit the Lamborghini V10.

Source: PeterBjorck and @peterbjorck