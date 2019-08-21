For Sale: Audi S2 with a 6.0 L W12

This 1991 Audi S2 race car is for sale in Budapest, Hungary for €11,451 or about $12,711. Under the hood sits a 6.0 L W12 making 450 horsepower and 580 Nm of torque. The engine features an aftermarket ECU, oil cooler, two cable-driven throttle bodies, and straight exhaust with x-pipe. Since the engine takes up all the space in the engine bay, the radiator was relocated to the rear with two electric fans. Power is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed transmission (Audi S6/S8 V8) and factory Quattro drivetrain. The 1300 kg (2866 lb) coupe rides on a reinforced front subframe and shock towers with upgraded shocks and 35 mm front sway bar. The front brakes use a 324 mm rotor with two-piston calipers while the rear remain factory with a hydraulic e-brake. Please keep in mind the car is registered but not street legal in Hungary.

Source: Mobile.de, Karkus Kipufogó, and/via Patrick