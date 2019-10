This 1966 Mercedes 250SE recently visited Bluepower Racing Developments in Campbellfield, Victoria, Australia to diagnose wastegate and fuel system issues. The sedan no longer holds a 2.5 L M129 inline-six in the engine bay. It’s now powered by a turbocharged 4.0 L Barra inline-six running on the factory ECU. Once the issues are solved they plan on turning the boost up.

Source: Bluepower Racing Developments FB page via Barra Turbo Conversion Enthusiasts FB page