1949 Hudson Super Six with a Supercharged LS9 V8

ICON 4×4 debuted their newest Derelict, a 1949 Hudson Super Six Coupe at Monterey Car Week. The car rides on Art Morrison subframes mounted to the factory Monobuilt unibody with fully independent suspension, adjustable coilovers, and Flaming River steering rack. Under the hood sits a supercharged LS9 V8 making 478 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. They mated the motor to a 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission and Dana 60 differential. A set of ICON 18-inch billet aluminum wheels with original Hudson hubcaps cover Brembo 6-piston brakes in front and 4-piston brakes and electric parking brake in back. Inside you’ll find an interior that took 400 hours alone to build using a mix of hand-dyed Alligator, Moore & Giles leather, German wool carpet, and wood. Listen as Jonathan explain the unique details in this creation while showing off its performance.

Source: ICON 4×4 (project page) and Jonathan Ward