Mazda RX-7 with a 600+ hp Turbo 13B-RE

The “JET7” Mazda RX-7 was rebuilt by Pac Performance into an 8-second street car for owner Jim Toska. The company built and installed a turbocharged 13B-RE (JC Cosmo) bridgeport two-rotor that makes 600+ horsepower to the rear wheels on E85 fuel. The motor features a Garrett GTX45 turbocharger, TurboSmart ProGate 50 wastegate, 2000 cc injectors, and MicroTech LT-16c ECU. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a C4 3-speed automatic transmission, 3-inch driveshaft, and Ford 9-inch rear end. View more photos and details on the car on the project’s page.

Source: Pac Performance (project page)