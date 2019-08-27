Fiat X1/9 with a Supercharged K24

Bob Nelson built his 1980 Fiat X1/9 to compete in NASA and Global Time Attack. The 1866 lb race car is powered by a supercharged 2.4 L K24A2 inline-four making 375 horsepower and 256 lb-ft of torque to the wheels tuned by EBTEC. The engine features a KraftWerks Rotrex supercharger, Grams Performance injectors, Skunk2 Ultra Race intake manifold, Ktuned throttle body, Hondata ECU. The drivetrain uses a six-speed manual transmission from a RSX Type S with a higher sixth gear, Action Clutch Stage 4 clutch, and MFactory LSD.
Source: @bnelco and Robert Nelson via Grassroots Motorsports FB page