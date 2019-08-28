1964 Lincoln Continental Convertible with a Coyote V8

Robert Emery built this 1964 Lincoln Continental Convertible at his company Rockstar Ridez in Chula Vista, California. Under the hood sits a 5.0 L Coyote V8 making 412 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain features a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission, custom two-piece driveshaft, and 2004 Mustang Mach 1 rear end with 3.73 gears. The car rides on a 2010 Crown Victoria front suspension while the rear uses a Choppin’ Block 4-link. Each corner holds a RideTech Shockwave airbag controlled by an Airlift 3H air management system and Isotope Kennedy 20-inch wheels with Toyo whitewall 245/40/20 tires. Inside the cabin you’ll find Dakota Digital gauges, Colorado Customs steering wheel, Restomod Air Haymaker II A/C, and Nappa leather.

Source: Rockstar Ridez and Barret-Jackson