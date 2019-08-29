1971 Pontiac GTO with a supercharged LSX V8

Roadster Shop built this 1971 Pontiac GTO called “The Judge” for owner Fermin Adames. The car rides on their FAST TRACK fully independent chassis with Penske Racing coilovers, Baer brakes, and Greening Auto Company custom wheels (19×10/20×10). Under the hood sits a supercharged LSX V8 built by Wegner Motorsports. The engine makes 900 horsepower and 1100 lb-ft of torque thanks to a Whipple supercharger. The V8 is mated to a Bowler T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with a McLeod RST clutch to a Strange 9-inch rear end.

Source: Roadster Shop