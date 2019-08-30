For Sale: 1980 Corvette with a 6.2 L Detroit Diesel V8

This 1980 Corvette is for sale in Winfield, Kansas with no price listed but Jalopnik reports they are asking $4,000. The owner replaced the factory V8 and transmission several years ago with a 6.2 L Detroit Diesel V8 and 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission from a late-80’s Chevy Suburban. He installed the diesel V8 using the factory Corvette mounts and the transmission with a custom crossmember. The owner says the combo helped the Corvette reach 35 mpg on the highway at 80 mph during a long trip. The car currently has issues with the heater core, driver’s door latch, electric windows, and windshield wipers.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) and Jalopnik