Custom Suzuki LT500R ATV with a GSX-R1000 Inline-Four

Ian Ffitch competes in hillclimb racing with his custom superquad built by Jason Way and his company 2 Way Industries in Avondale, Auckland, New Zealand. The ATV started life as a Suzuki LT500R “Quadzilla” with a 500 cc two-stroke. They replaced the 500 cc engine with a 988 cc inline-four from a 2001 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle. Most of the factory frame was replaced to accommodate the larger inline-four. It rides on a custom suspension from PEP Performance Tuning in Montclair, California accentuated with active aero. Watch as Ian pilots the wild creation at Leadfoot Festival.

Source: Leadfoot Festival and Hillclimb Monsters