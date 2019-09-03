For Sale: 1975 Triumph TR6 with a Ford Turbo 2.3 L Inline-Four

This 1975 Triumph TR6 is for sale in Shoreham, New York with a current bid of $10,000. The current owner acquired the TR6 as a roller before installing a turbocharged 2.3 L Lima inline-four and BorgWarner T5 five-speed manual transmission from a 1988 Ford Thunderbird. The engine runs a Ford Ranger roller camshaft, Ron Francis wiring harness, and Isuzu NPR intercooler. The car still retains the factory differential and axles. The factory speedometer and tachometer are now Jegs aftermarket gauges. Seller claims original odometer showed 43,000 miles while new digital odometer shows 200 miles.The exterior is covered in Emerald Green metallic paint while beige vinyl covers the interior.

Source: Bring a Trailer