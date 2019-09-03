Honda Jazz with a 548 hp Turbo K20

This 2006 Honda Jazz was sent to Tensport Performance in Burnley, England for some work before a dyno tune at Chipwizards. While there the turbocharged K20 inline-four made 548 horsepower. The motor features a Precision 6266 turbocharger, Racework Developments turbo kit and baffled oil pan, RBC intake, Hondata K-Pro ECU, and Hasport mounts. The drivetrain uses an EP3 manual transmission, DC5 limited-slip differential, Competition Clutch Stage 4 6-puck clutch, and K-Tuned axles.

Source: Tensport Performance FB page and RW-Developments FB page via ESD reader